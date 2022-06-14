AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A recent Auburn High School graduate seriously injured in a skydiving incident in Georgia on Thursday, June 9th, has a lengthy hospital stay and an even longer recovery ahead of her. A go fund me is now available to help the family with immediate expenses.

18-year-old Boston Hill has undergone two surgeries for a broken back at a Georgia hospital to stabilize multiple broken vertebrae; she had a rib removed and a deflated lung.

Boston is a recent graduate of Auburn High School and was skydiving with friends when the parachute faltered at the end of the dive causing Boston and the instructor to fall nearly 30-feet. The family says the skydive crash happened at Skydive Spaceland in Rockmart, Georgia. News 3 has reached out to the business asking for a statement to see if this is the first incident they’ve had while taking people up to tandem skydive. We will let you know when we hear back from them. We are unsure if there is an investigation into what happened. We are working to gather details.

Meanwhile, the east Alabama community is coming together to support Boston and all who love her.

A go fund me has been set up by family friends to help them with immediate expenses like lodging, food, and travel whole Boston remains hospitalized in Georgia.

“Boston has a long recovery ahead of her. So many friends have reached out to the family, asking what they could do. I know these funds will help them through these challenging days of being with Boston at the hospital north of Atlanta until she returns and goes through a rehabilitation process. Above all, please keep Boston and her family in your prayers, as God is the ultimate healer and will bring her through this,” read the go fund me page.

You can click here to donate:

