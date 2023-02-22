AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn investigators have arrested a 15-year-old who they allege made social media threats targeting Auburn High School.

On Feb. 22, 2023, the Auburn Police Department arrested the Auburn teen on a charge of making a terrorist threat, a Class C Felony.

The arrest stems from Auburn Police receiving information from Auburn City Schools, during the evening hours on Feb. 20, 2023, regarding threatening posts on social media related to Auburn High School. The Auburn Police Department Detective Section and School Resource Section immediately initiated an investigation to both determine the credibility of the threats and identify the suspect who created the posts. After further investigation, the fifteen-year-old juvenile was developed as a suspect.

The juvenile was subsequently arrested on the charge of making a terrorist threat and transported to the Lee County Youth Development Center.

On Tuesday, February 21, a spokesperson for Auburn City Schools told WRBL they were aware of a social media account impersonating students at Auburn High School, and school officials were cooperating with the Auburn Police to resolve the matter while taking proactive measures to increase law enforcement presence on campus.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with related information is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at (334) 501-3140 or the tip line, (334) 246-1391.