Auburn tiger fans kick off the basketball season with Tip-Off at Toomer’s

Auburn Tiger fans are showing a lot of love and support for the men and women basketball teams here during tip-off. The event is jampacked with activities this evening for everyone to enjoy.

Crews are busy hanging up banners and putting the finishing touches on the basketball court before the teams come out to participate in the dunk contest.

That main event will take place at 7 following an autograph session with fans. Inflatable slides and bounce houses are here on the lawn for all kids to enjoy the festivities.

News 3 spoke with one Auburn tiger fan and she tells me this year is bigger and better despite the events from last year.

“They were going to do this last year but the hurricane was coming through so they had to cancel and when we heard they were doing it again I was like I’m there, I’m coming. This is a great way the Auburn community comes together they include everybody and so I think it’s great,” said Suzanne Kennedy, Auburn Tiger Fan.

Kennedy says she came all the way from Memphis Tennessee with her husband to be a part of today’s events.

Starting the season the men’s basketball team will begin November 1st, whereas the women will start November 6th.