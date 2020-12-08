Auburn University accounting professor says there are COVID-19 tax issues this year

Auburn University Professor Kimberly Key says the last few weeks of December allow for some financial review and decisions even if taxes have been on the backburner during 2020.

Key, who serves as the PWC Professor of Accounting in the School of Accountancy in Auburn University’s Harbert College of Business, says there are some tax issues due to COVID-19.

Key says the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), passed in late March, included stimulus payments to many taxpayers. The maximum amount was $1,200 per person and $500 per qualifying dependent. The payments are technically 2020 tax credits sent to taxpayers in 2019.

“Taxpayers will need to report their stimulus payment amounts to file their 2020 tax returns, but no one will have to pay back any stimulus if it turns out they received more than the amounts based on 2020 tax data. Some taxpayers will receive additional stimulus payments. For example, someone whose income was higher in 2018 or 2019 than it is in 2020 could be affected. Second, taxpayers who welcomed a baby in 2020 are eligible to receive up to the $500 maximum for that new dependent. Stimulus calculations are based on taxpayer income, so even in these situations, some taxpayers will receive less than the maximum and possibly $0,” said Kimberly Key, Auburn University professor of accounting.

Key adds COVID-19 increased the number of taxpayers who need to be aware of two possible issues: unemployment compensation received and work-from-home (WFH) locations.

“Unemployment compensation is taxable. Taxpayers who receive it and do not have any taxes withheld could find themselves paying tax or receiving a smaller refund than usual,” said Key.

Employees who live in one state and used to cross a state border to go to an employer’s onsite work location have probably dealt with two state tax returns in the past. States can tax a non-resident’s wages when the person performs work within the state. The state of residency can also tax the wages. To prevent double taxation of the income, the residency state typically allows a credit for taxes paid to another state. Changes to work locations (home versus employer site) could lower state income in one location and increase it in another. A second WFH scenario applies to people who used to live and work in the same state but who chose a WFH location outside that state. The state where they set themselves up to work may tax the income earned while in that state.