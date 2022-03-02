AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn University and Fort Benning have agreed to first-of it’s kind partnership for the university’s Department of Risk Management and Safety to assume management of the Georgia army base’s environmental services for the next decade.

The Intergovernmental Support Agreement or IGS connects the university and military base, which are 40 miles apart. The long-term partnership will expand research opportunities for Auburn University‘s colleges units, and studentsz

The universities Department of Risk

Management and Safety or RMS will support Fort Benning‘s environmental compliance program needs for the next decade as part of the $18-million deal set to begin in April.

Auburn RMS operates with a mission to “protect people, the environment, property, financial, and other resources and support of Auburn University‘s teaching research outreach and student services.” RMS also will help the base adhere to state and federal Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act and hazardous waste regulations, oversee staffing needs and expand research opportunities for Auburn’s colleges and units.

The partnership marks a significant advancement in the collaboration between Auburn and Fort Benning. For the base, the deal represents an opportunity to streamline operations, maximize efficiency, and partner with a major land-grant institution.

Coming up on News 3, we will have an interview with Retired Lieutenant General Ron Burgess who is now Auburn’s Executive Vice President and 38-year U.S. Army veteran about the partnership. We will also speak with Major General Patrick Donohoe, Commanding General Fort Benning and the Maneuver Center of Excellence who was at Wednesday’s announcement.