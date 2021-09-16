Auburn University freshman Suni Lee named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021

Sunisa Lee competes on the beam during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Following a stunning performance over the summer at the Tokyo Olympic games, standout gymnast Suni Lee is making headlines all over the country again.

The Gold Medalist and new Auburn University freshman has been named one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

The TIME article honoring Lee reads in part, “Under the bright lights of sports’ biggest arena, Sunisa Lee’s Olympic performance not only cements her legacy but also symbolizes strength and fuels inspiration around the world.”

The 18-year-old is currently in her first semester at Auburn University. She will be competing on the university’s gymnastics team in the spring.

In Tokyo, Lee won the gold medal in the Women’s artistic individual all-around and bronze on the uneven bars, along with silver in team all-around.

Lee will also be competing in season 30 of Dancing with the Stars.