Auburn University healthcare professionals warn vaping may compromise flu defenses

AUBURN, Ala (WRBL)- As we move into flu season, Auburn University’s School of Nursing says those who vape could be in real danger when it comes to getting the flu.

Behind the thick cloud of smoke health professionals say people who vape could be at risk for a number of respiratory illnesses.

“People are more at risk when they have an exposure to to a virus like he flu or when they are around certain bacteria,” Linda Gibson-Young, PhD, Nursing Professor.

Earlier this month, Alabama had its first vaping death and right now about 20 vaping illnesses are being investigated.

Linda Gibson Young is a nursing professor at Auburn University.

“Here at the School of Nursing, we are educating our students about electronics nicotine delivery systems. We want our students to be aware of what they are, what they look like and the effects on the human body,” said Dr. Gibson-Young.

To parents, these devices could be lying in plain sight.

“Your kid is getting high doses nicotine into their brains, it’s like smoking a while pack cigarettes in one of these,” said Adrienne Duke, PhD, Auburn University Professor.

Duke works to educate parents about the affects vaping has on children.

“Nicotine affects impose control. It affects attention, memory and those things are very important when kids are in school,” said Dr. Duke.