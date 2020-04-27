Auburn University offers new tuition payment plan

AUBURN, ALA. (WRBL) -Auburn University aims to ease financial burden during the coronavirus pandemic through a tuition payment plan.

The plan allows students to spread out tuition over monthly payments. It aims to help students limit borrowing, as well as provide a more affordable alternative versus making a large single payment.

For the fall 2020 semester, students can elect to have either four payments starting June 5, three payments beginning July 5 or two payments starting August 5. For spring 2021, students can choose from having either four payments beginning October 5, three payments starting November 5 or two payments, to be initiated on December 5.

Students should be aware that there is an enrollment fee of $45 per semester to use the payment plan. In addition to those options, students can still split that cost into two payments even after a bill has gone out.

If you’d like to enroll, visit https://auburn.afford.com. Students can also contact Tuition Management Systems at 800-722-4867 to enroll over the phone.