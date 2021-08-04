Auburn University requiring masks, urge vaccinations against COVID-19

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Given the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Alabama and nation, Auburn University will require all individuals to wear face coverings inside all Auburn University buildings and on university transportation (including Tiger Transit), beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3.

The revised face coverings policy aligns with the latest guidance from the CDC as well as recommendations from university medical staff, local health officials and the Alabama Department of Public Health. Beyond this temporary measure, Auburn does not intend to adjust operational or instructional plans.

The policy applies to all students, faculty, staff and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings do not have to be worn when alone in private offices, when eating inside campus dining facilities, in residence hall rooms with a roommate, in open-air athletics venues or when exercising in the Recreation and Wellness Center. The complete policy can be found here.

AU officials agree face coverings, along with other safe practices, are an important means of preventing the spread of COVID-19. However, they say vaccinations are the best protection against the virus and strongly encourage every member of our campus community to get vaccinated. The vaccine is free and readily available on campus and in our community.

“Those choosing not to get vaccinated are at a much greater risk of contracting COVID-19. If you have reservations about getting vaccinated, we urge you to consult the Auburn University Medical Clinic, the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center or your health care provider. We look forward to the fall semester and ask for your continued support in the fight against COVID-19. We are hopeful the 2021-2022 academic year will be successful and uninterrupted,” said AU officials in a statement.