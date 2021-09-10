Auburn University student reports stranger fondled her on campus

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University female has reported to Campus Safety she was fondled by a stranger at 12:55 a.m. Friday while walking on War Eagle Way near Aubie Hall.

“She was walking toward the Village Mail Loop when a male jogged past her and grabbed her buttocks. The subject is described as an Asian male with short dark hair, approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, average build, wearing a blue shirt, brown shorts, and white tennis shoes,” said AU officials in a letter to the campus community.

Video evidence shows the man subsequently attempted to follow two females into Oak Hall without success, then left campus on foot and headed east on West Magnolia Avenue.

Auburn police are investigating.

Reminders

Crime is never the victim/survivor’s fault.

When possible, report all criminal and suspicious activity to police immediately (dial 911 or activate an emergency blue light phone) so it can be promptly investigated and addressed.

The Security Shuttle is available for door-to-door on-campus transportation from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week. Call 334-844-7400 or request a ride through the free Auburn Safety app.

The free Auburn Safety app has a Friend Walk feature that allows you to share your location with a friend or family member.

If someone belongs in your residence hall, they will have access. Do not let individuals enter if you do not know they belong there. If someone tries to enter that doesn’t belong, notify the police.

Sexual Assault Survivor Advocates On and Off Campus (24 hours a day)

Safe Harbor (on campus) – 334-844-7233 or safeharbor@auburn.edu

Rape Counselors of East Alabama (community) – 334-705-0510

Resources for Survivors: www.auburn.edu/titleix