Auburn University to suspend normal operations until 1 p.m. CT

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn University says classes and normal operations will be suspended until 1 p.m. CT Thursday for severe weather.

The information was sent out via the University’s AU Alert Twitter account.

