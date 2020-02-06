Auburn University to suspend normal operations until 1 p.m. CT

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn University says classes and normal operations will be suspended until 1 p.m. CT Thursday for severe weather.

The information was sent out via the University’s AU Alert Twitter account.

Stay with News 3 for updates on the severe weather potential and closings.

AU ALERT: Due to severe weather, university classes and normal operations are suspended until 1:00 p.m. CT today. Visit https://t.co/b4rZz47Q5v for updates. — AU ALERT (@AUALERT) February 6, 2020

LATEST RELEASES: