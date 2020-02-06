Auburn University to suspend normal operations until 1 p.m. CT

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Auburn University says classes and normal operations will be suspended until 1 p.m. CT Thursday for severe weather.
The information was sent out via the University’s AU Alert Twitter account.
Stay with News 3 for updates on the severe weather potential and closings.
LATEST RELEASES:
- Tokyo tries to quell fear of Olympic-Paralympic cancellation
- Advice on fighting student loan debt
- Alabama, Georgia lawmakers respond to President Trump’s impeachment acquittal
- WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms likely this morning and early afternoon
- Running for a spot in the Olympics: Countdown begins for Kansas woman