Auburn University transitioning to an alternate operations model starting March 16

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University has released the following statement:

“As you all are aware, university leadership is in constant communication with state and federal officials as we continue to monitor developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Auburn remains committed to doing our part in ensuring the safety and health of the university community and takes seriously our responsibility to the broader local, state and national community.

Based on the latest COVID-19 developments and best practices recommended by state and federal authorities, Auburn will transition to an alternate operations model starting Monday, March 16, to be fully implemented by close of business Monday. All Auburn employees who can perform their job responsibilities from a remote location should begin doing so as soon as possible but no later than close of business Monday, March 16.

Determinations regarding assigned work locations for employees (remote or job site) will be made by supervisors based on the employee’s assigned job responsibilities and the need to maintain full university operations. Supervisors should communicate as soon as possible with employees in their units regarding implementation of this directive.

This alternate operations model is currently intended to be in place until April 10. As we all know, however, new information is becoming available daily. The university will communicate any necessary modifications to this operations model as circumstances change. Please monitor the university’s COVID-19 site for regular updates.”