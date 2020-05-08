Auburn University’s canine performance science program is conducting research to see if dogs can detect coronavirus

At Auburn University, Dr. Frank Bartol says dog isn’t just a man’s best friend it’s also a front line hero.

“Our scientists in the canine performance sciences program recognized that dogs can detect a whole range of things including those things that pose threats to us, the public,” Dr. Batol, associate dean for research with graduate studies for Auburn University’s college of veterinarian medicine said.

Dr. Bartol says researchers have been working for several years with dogs to detect viruses. He says the dogs that come out of the program have made a global impact and they plan to do that again with a study to detect COVID-19.

“With partners in the federal space, scientist and colleagues in the federal space developed and validated a technology that allows us to capture the odor signature, in other words the smells that are given off by the viruses. So that we can actually work with the odors, but not with the target itself,” Dr. Bartol said.

Right now, Dr. Bartol says they are working with a non harmful coronatype virus to see if a certain strain of coronavirus can be detected. He says if they are able to safely continue their research, dogs could be used a surveillance tool for COVID-19 as public spaces begin to reopen.

“Think for example, if you are at an airport or a large port somewhere and you were interested to know if a threat was coming off the airplane or coming off the boat you could have dogs wandering, I mean we’ve all seen them right in the airports and so-forth that could tell the handler ‘Hey, I detect a threat I’ve been trained to detect,’ Dr. Bartol said.

Dr. Bartol says they are working to validate the technology used to detect odors of several types of viruses. Dr. Bartol says this technology is not being used in the field yet.

He says they are still in the early phases and their main priority is to protect their handlers and dogs from any harmful threats