Auburn University’s SGA takes a stand against sexual assault by bringing a new program to campus

Auburn University’s Student Government Association (SGA) is taking a stand against sexual assault by bringing a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) program to campus.

Students with the Auburn SGA say they made a goal last Spring to train nurses at the Auburn Medical Clinic to perform forensic exams for students who are victims of sexual assault.

The exam collects evidence from an assault which SGA students say will help hold attackers accountable for their crimes. Julianne Lynn says bringing forensic exams to Auburn would be more convenient for students who might not have transportation. Before the program, East Alabama Medical Center was the only place students could go for the exam.

“In the case that someone was under a substance we wouldn’t want them to risk getting out there on their own. You can’t expect that a student is going to have a friend and they’re gonna wanna take them to get treated in that situation so this is just so much more familiar and safer for students,” Lyn said.

Knowing this, Lyn and other SGA members went to other organizations on campus and local law enforcement agencies to find out how they could bring this to their campus. Allison Kennedy is a registered SANE nurse at EAMC. She says over the past year she helped the Auburn SGA students through this process.

They knew they would need other students to rally behind them.

“We were really passionate about including students in investing in this both for the awareness campaign and from the monetary side. We knew if we could encourage the student body to get behind it that’s when ever real change would happen from a cultural standpoint,” Auburn’s SGA president Mary Margaret Turton said.

As of last week they were able to raise over $50,000 dollars through donations, mainly from students, but also from other members of the community. With the funds raised, the Auburn SGA was able to get five nurses trained to conduct forensic exams at the Auburn Medical Clinic in late January.

Baker Smith with Auburn’s SGA says seeing the program finally come to Auburn gives him peace of mind.

Auburn SGA students say funding will help sustain the program for several years. Students can still visit East Alabama Medical Center for forensic exams which are available 24/7.