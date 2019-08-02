Auburn Water Works Board addresses concerns about south Auburn water main

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The Auburn Water Works Board has received inquiries about a water transmission main under construction to bring a new groundwater well into service that will increase the City of Auburn’s water supply capacity by 4 million gallons a day.

The Water Works Board says the confusion seems to have been caused by a petition posted on social media that “clearly misrepresents this project.”

Click here to read the Change.org petition signed by more than 1,900 people: No Pipeline in Chewacla State Park Auburn, AL

Included below is a brief Q&A and a statement from the Auburn Water Works Board that addresses the water main and some of the incorrect information being circulated about the project.

Q: Will a 50-foot-wide clearing be made to install the water main within Chewacla State Park?

A: No. The corridor to be cleared will be 20 feet wide.

Q: Will construction disrupt 11 miles of trails inside the park?

A: No. The water main will cross trails in approximately nine locations, temporarily impacting approximately 180 feet of the more than 25 miles of trails throughout the park. The board will ensure that any impact to the trails at these intersection points are repaired in accordance with standards established by the Alabama State Parks Division and the Central Alabama Mountain Pedalers (CAMP) mountain biking group. Construction is being coordinated around any major races at the park.

Q: Will installation of the water main harm nature and the park, leaving a permanent scar?

A: No. Installation of the underground water main and maintenance of the easement will have minimal impact on the natural surroundings. The path was carefully selected and runs through parts of the park where access roads and bike paths have already been constructed. A small section of the route runs through mature hardwoods where the spacing between trees is mostly already 20 feet or greater. The planned water main will run through only 3,900 feet of the park, 1,400 feet of which is along existing roadway. The remaining 2,500 feet of park land will experience little to no lasting impact, compared to the more than 25 miles of standing bike trails that have been constructed through Chewacla State Park’s forests.

Statement from the Auburn Water Works Board:

Work is underway to bring a new groundwater well into service that will add to the City’s supply of quality water resources for its residents. The new well will increase the City’s water capacity by 4 million gallons of water per day.

A water transmission main will be constructed to move the water from the new well near Sandhill Road to the James Estes Water Treatment Plant for distribution to Auburn customers. Through an agreement with the Alabama State Parks Division, the water main will include a 3,900-foot easement near the northern boundary of Chewacla State Park. About 1,400 feet of the easement will run along already constructed roadways within the park, and another 2,500 feet runs near areas that have already been impacted by bike trails. City officials also worked to obtain an easement from an adjoining property owner, making the route through the park 2,200 linear feet shorter than it would have been. By choosing this route with more than a third along an already cleared section, the board is reducing the impact the main will have on its natural surroundings.

The entire route was carefully selected to minimize the impact to nature and the park. Cultural and environmental studies have been completed along the proposed route that show the environmental and cultural impacts will be minimal to none. The board coordinated with park officials through multiple meetings that included State Park Director Greg Lein, Park Ranger O’dell Banks, Central Alabama Mountain Pedalers (CAMP) representatives, the state botanist and others. The route has been adjusted over time to accommodate comments received during these site visits.

The water main will cross CAMP bike trails in approximately nine locations, temporarily impacting approximately 180 feet of the more than 25 miles of bike trails that have been constructed throughout the park. There will not be a permanent impact on biking trails. The board has met with CAMP representatives and has agreed to coordinate construction around any major biking events. Construction work in the park is expected to last approximately three months.

The City of Auburn and the Auburn Water Works Board are committed to sustainable practices in every aspect of their operations. Both entities assessed the impact their work may cause and have taken necessary steps to minimize any impacts, making every effort to protect and enhance the community’s natural amenities and resources.

Connecting the new well will provide diversity to the board’s water sources, strengthening the resilience of the overall water system and providing additional resources for drought, natural disasters or other emergencies. The well, announced in August 2018, should begin servicing the Auburn community by the summer or fall of 2020. It will increase the capacity of the Auburn Water Works Board to 17.3 million gallons of water per day, which is projected to meet and exceed water demand in Auburn through 2050.