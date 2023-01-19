TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 approximately one mile east of Reeltown.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are still investigating the crash.

Stick with News 3 for additional information as it becomes available.