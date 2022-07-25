AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County’s first HomeGoods is slated to open this fall, according to Mayor Ron Anders. The home decor discount store is a favorite shopping destination. The space is under construction at Flint’s Crossing Shopping Center along Opelika Road across from the Auburn Mall. An official grand opening date has yet to be set, but Anders says it will happen soon.

“It’s a 22,000 square-foot space. It’s where the old Earth Fare used to be and the developer is spending about four and a half million dollars. So you are going to see a big change in how that shopping center operates. This is the busiest intersection in Auburn, and we feel like HomeGoods is going to accelerate the retail base in that area,” said Anders.

Flint’s Crossing is also changing its name to The Plains. Anders says other stores are potentially coming to the area, but he could not disclose those projects. The hope is HomeGoods will attract other businesses and shoppers from across east Alabama to the area.

HomeGoods is owned by TJX Companies, which also owns Marshalls and TJ Maxx.