AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – After a standout freshman year with the Auburn Tigers, star forward and 2022 SEC Freshman of the Year, Jabari Smith has declared for the 2022 NBA draft.

On Tuesday, Jabari Smith announced he will be taking his talents to the NBA via a video posted to Auburn Basketball’s Twitter page.

Smith said, “Auburn will forever be my home, it’s going to be a place that’s going to be a part of me forever.” He went on the thank his parents and older brother AJ, Head Coach Bruce Pearl and the coaching staff, his teammates, university, and fans.

Smith averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 34 games during his only season with the Tigers.