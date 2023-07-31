AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – On this momentous Monday, July 31st, a legendary centenarian, Ambers E. Hanson, adds another chapter to his extraordinary journey as he celebrates his 100th birthday. He is truly one of Auburn’s finest. As part of the valiant crew on the B-17 planes during World War II, he stands among the dwindling group of heroic soldiers who served our nation with unwavering courage. Ambers shares an incredible love and bond with his devoted wife, Jean Lowery Hanson, celebrating 71 years of marital bliss.

Born in 1923, Hanson’s life began on a small farm in Cleburne County. In 1942, at the age of 19, Hanson embarked on a journey of service and bravery by volunteering with the Air Force during World War II. While training his crew’s plane crashed into the side of a mountain. Ambers was not on the flight as he has been filling out some paperwork. All but one of the crew perished. Ambers was reassigned to another crew. Their plane also crashed during training. This time, Ambers was on board and survived the crash. He served as a radio operator on both B-17 and B-24 aircraft, participating in 25 bombing missions over France, Germany, and Czechoslovakia.

Following the war, Hanson faced a pivotal moment in his life, unsure of the path he wanted to pursue. He took up odd jobs in Anniston for a brief period, but his yearning for something more led him back to education. Remarkably, he returned to high school as an adult, sitting among much younger classmates. Hanson’s determination and dedication caught the attention of his high school principal, who encouraged him to pursue a college education.

His desire to attend Auburn University was met with some obstacles initially, but Hanson persisted and enrolled at West Georgia College, now part of the University of Georgia, for a year and a half. Eventually, he found his way back to Auburn, where he studied agricultural economics as a sophomore.

It was during this time Hanson moved into the historic boarding house at 210 West Glenn in Auburn, an experience he cherishes to this day.

Hanson’s journey at Auburn faced another interruption when he was called to serve once again, this time during the Korean War in 1951. After a year of service, he returned to Auburn, resuming his studies and completing his degree in agricultural economics in the spring of 1952.

Following graduation, Hanson embarked on a long and fulfilling 35-year career with the Social Conservation Service, applying his knowledge and expertise in service to his community and the nation.

Now, as he celebrates his 100th birthday, Ambers E. Hanson’s life story stands as a testament to resilience, the pursuit of knowledge, and a commitment to serving others.

The Auburn community come together to honor this remarkable man, expressing heartfelt gratitude for his service and invaluable contributions throughout his lifetime.

To hear more of Ambers’s incredible life there is a YouTube video in which the WW2 Veteran describes what it was like flying 25 bombing missions and surviving a plane crash.