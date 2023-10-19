AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Mark your calendars for November 3 as Pines Crossing Golf Course, the transformed gem of East Alabama, opens its doors to golf enthusiasts. Located at 900 Country Club Drive, this grand reopening is set to enhance the golfing scene in Auburn and Opelika.

With a price tag of $5.7 million, this project aims to revitalize one of the few remaining public golf courses in Auburn and Opelika, providing an enhanced golfing experience for players of all skill levels.

The driving force behind the project, Bill Bergin Golf Designs, has undertaken the task of redesigning the course to challenge elite golfers while ensuring enjoyable play for everyday players. Pines Crossing will feature six teeing areas tailored to different handicaps, offering a fair and engaging game for all participants.

Stretching from 6,500 to 7,000 yards, the course’s expansion will position it among the top public courses in the southeastern United States.

The transformation of Indian Pines Golf Course into Pines Crossing was sparked by the need for a runway safety extension, which required the acquisition of 11.6 acres of the course in 2017. As a result, six holes were affected, leading to the decision to reimagine the course and create a modern golfing destination.

Fred Holton, the General Manager of Pines Crossing, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “It’s more of a redesign because it’s a new layout, new practice facility, and a new short game facility. It’s gonna be a great golf course when it’s finished.”

The result is a brand-new 18-hole, par 72 course that stretches over 7,031 yards. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Pines Crossing offers various teeing options to cater to your skill level.

What’s more, the course now boasts a modern practice facility and a short-game area to hone your skills. The addition of a concrete cart path, an expansive driving range measuring 300 yards in length and 150 yards in width, and a state-of-the-art short game practice facility make this a comprehensive golfing destination.

The course opens November 3, starting at 9 a.m., at 900 Country Club Drive. The Auburn and Opelika communities are invited to witness the transformation of Pines Crossing.

For those eager to hit the greens, tee times can be booked by calling 334-821-0880 or visiting pinescrossing.com.