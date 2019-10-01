Auburn’s Public Safety Toy Drive opens registration for families needing help with children’s gifts

AUBURN, Ala. – (WRBL) Christmas is just a few months away, and for hundreds of Auburn children, The Public Safety Department’s Toy Drive is the only reason they have gifts to unwrap on Christmas morning.

The Toy Drive expresses the heart and soul of Auburn Public Safety as hundreds of officers and first responders dedicate many hours, off the clock, to make sure children don’t go without on this magical morning.

The 2019 Public Safety Department’s Toy Drive kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 1. The program’s mission is to assist families in the Auburn community by providing Christmas gifts to needy children ages two through eight. The purpose is accomplished through the generosity of families and businesses.

Anyone wishing to register a child to receive a gift can do so beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1 at the Auburn Police Division, 141 N. Ross St.

If you have questions regarding the Auburn Toy Drive campaign – you can call Debra Hoyett at the Auburn Police Division at (334) 501-3117.

Registration will then be held each Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m., with the last day to register is Oct. 30.

To participate in the program and receive assistance, a parent or legal guardian must provide the following:

Picture ID

Child’s social security card

Child’s birth certificate

Two of the three – current light bill, water bill or lease/rental agreement

Anyone wishing to donate to the Auburn Toy Drive can drop off an unwrapped gift at any Auburn Fire Division station or either Auburn Police Division precinct between Oct. 2 and Dec. 7.

Thanks to the generosity of Life Storage, two remote drop points have also been established at their stores located at 1231 Gatewood Drive and 2020 South College Street.

Individuals purchasing a gift to be donated can leave it unwrapped and drop it off at one of the listed locations. Helpers will sort the gifts into age-appropriate categories. Delivery is scheduled during the week before Christmas.

During this holiday season, please remember those who may be less fortunate. All donations are significant. As always, be reminded that no monetary contributions can be accepted; however, any purchased gift is appreciated.

