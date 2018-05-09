Auction Alabama: State’s best kept secret?

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – A former governor once called it, “Alabama’s best kept secret” — but the crew at Alabama Surplus Property doesn’t want to keep their warehouse under wraps. The 210,000 square-feet facility is currently ‘lotting up’ for a big June state auction and you’re invited!

The warehouse is full of unique and useful products. State and federal agencies turn property in to the program. Multiple trucks arrive, weekly, totting boxes of unknown treasures.

“So there are a lot of days that are like Christmas around here,” explained Division Chief Shane Bailey. “Everybody is excited. You know? What’s in this box? What’s in this container?”

Some of the most unique items come to the Montgomery facility by way of the Transportation Security Administration that have been confiscated or voluntarily abandoned at security checkpoints. Alabama Surplus Property gets all sorts of pocket knives, snow globes, bottle openers, and so many other strange souvenirs from airports in Alabama, Florida, Atlanta, and South Carolina.

However, the warehouse is open every day to agencies that receive public funding. That means volunteer fire departments, schools, boy and girl scout organizations, and hundreds of others can go shopping in the warehouse for everything from cars to computers — all for pennies on the dime.

Bailey said they want more nonprofits to take advantage of the program. They currently work with about 2,700 groups, but estimate that 3 or 4 times that number don’t even know about the Alabama Surplus Property warehouse.

“Don’t be discouraged about something that you may have heard five years ago,” Bailey said. “Like – I don’t ever go there, there’s nothing but junk. You know? We do hundreds of thousands of dollars of transfers every year. Everybody calls and they say, hey what are you doing? And I say, I’m saving the state millions of dollars.”

Bailey explained they receive massive amounts of property over a 30-day period. The items are always changing, but they also have screeners that keep an eye out for specific requests from nonprofits. To put it in perspective, on our tour, we found turnout gear for firefighters. The federal government had paid $1,700 but Alabama Surplus Property was charging less than $200 for brand new equipment. He said volunteer fire departments are some of their biggest customers.

The next auction is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20 at 8:00 am at the Montgomery warehouse. It will continue until the last lot is sold. All lots go to the highest bidder. To sign up, you will need a picture ID and a social security number or a federal ID number. You can also get a look at the property two days before the auction and on the morning of the auction. If you are bidding on a vehicle, you have to register in the name that the title will be issued in.

Montgomery Warehouse Address:

4590 Mobile Highway

Montgomery, Alabama 36108

For more information, visit adeca.alabama.gov.