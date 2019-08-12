Auction featuring dinner with AU coaches, art and exotic trips benefiting tornado survivors

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Humanitarian efforts continue in Lee County to help those impacted by the deadly, catastrophic March 3rd tornados.

Tuesday night at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art in Auburn a benefit called “Mend the Heart” Art Auction, will feature silent and live auction items with 100 percent of the proceeds dedicated to helping families recover and rebuild.

Mend is hosting the tornado relief benefit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13. The event is being held at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts at Auburn University.

Hors d’oeuvres are being served, and a cash bar will be available. The event features live music by Muse.

“We have 75 artists participating who donated unbelievable works of art. We have some wonderful food being donated by Acre, Amsterdam, Arrecia, Hamilton’s, Lucy’s, The Depot, The Hound, Terra Cotta Catering with music provided by Muse and an open cash bar,” shared Mend Chairperson and EAMC Chaplain, Laura Eason.

The silent auction will offer paintings, pottery and other art while the live auction will have unique athletic items and experiences, as well as beach trips and an exotic hunting excursion for dove hunters.

“We have a few amazing items for our live auction, including dinner with the coaches, Coach Bruce Pearl, Coach Butch Thompson and Coach Gus Malzahn for four couples at Acre. We also have several beach trips and an amazing opportunity to go dove hunting in Argentina,” shared Eason.

100-percent of proceeds we make during this auction will go towards helping rebuild and repair efforts in Lee County in both Beauregard and Smiths Station.

“It’s just amazing to see the outpouring of love, support, and generosity from our community, especially for those families who lost loved ones. For those 23 people who perished, we always remember them, and everything we do is for them and to honor their memory,” shared Eason.

Patrons will have the opportunity to donate specific building materials for each home being built. Mend has partnered with the Fuller Center to rebuild homes in the impacted areas. In September the Legacy Build begins with the organizations building 11 new homes in just a few weeks. A family can purchase a box of nails or some shingles and contribute to building a home, that costs around $50,000.

Tickets are $50 each. They can be purchased online at eamc.org/mend or the Chamber of Commerce in Auburn and Opelika. You can also buy them at the door before the event.