COLUMBUS, Ga. – August is National Immunization Awareness Month. Pam Kirkland with the Health Department says it’s not just children and babies who need shots.

She says the shots people are most familiar with are flu, tetanus, meningitis and chicken pox. When you get a shot depends on your age and the type of vaccination.

Kirkland says we should always be prepared to protect ourselves from serious diseases.

“I think it’s very important for people to remember that even though we don’t hear about these diseases as much as maybe we did 50, 60, 75 years ago. They’re still out there and it’s important to stay immunized and stay healthy not only to protect ourselves, our families, but also our community,” Kirkland said.

Kirkland also says it is important to get vaccinated if you are traveling out of the country.