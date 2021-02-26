Australian Grandma tackles purse snatcher

Queensland, Australia (CBS News) – Police in Queensland, Australia have released extraordinary footage of a Grandmother’s brave fight back against a bag snatcher.

The woman targeted outside a local tavern earlier last month while celebrating her birthday.

The man made a bold bid to wrestle a handbag from her, but she was having none of it.

CCTV captured the great lengths she went to, tackling the would-be snatcher to the ground before being forced to leave empty handed.

A 42-year-old man has since been charged and is expected to front court this week.