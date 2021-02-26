 

Australian Grandma tackles purse snatcher

Queensland, Australia (CBS News) – Police in Queensland, Australia have released extraordinary footage of a Grandmother’s brave fight back against a bag snatcher.

The woman targeted outside a local tavern earlier last month while celebrating her birthday.

The man made a bold bid to wrestle a handbag from her, but she was having none of it.

CCTV captured the great lengths she went to, tackling the would-be snatcher to the ground before being forced to leave empty handed.

A 42-year-old man has since been charged and is expected to front court this week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

