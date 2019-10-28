Authorities: Missing Louisa teen, suspect could be in West Virginia

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in West Virginia have been informed by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office that Isabel Hicks, a missing 14-year-old who investigators believe could have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, may be in the state.

Louisa County shared with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office that Hicks and 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, the man accused of abducting the teen, could be in Logan County or Cabell County in West Virginia.

“Authorities in Virginia has advised Sheriff Sonya M Dingess Porter that Logan County, WV or Cabell County, WV may be a location of the child and suspect. An exact location has not been provided. So it’s important to keep a watch out for them,” a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Virginia State Police issued an AMBER Alert for Hicks, who was last seen Oct. 21, on Friday.

Isabel Hicks (far left and far right) pictured with Bruce Lynch (middle)

Deputies with Louisa County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for felony abduction as the child is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen at her residence in Bumpass, Virginia. Hicks is described as a 4-foot-11, 120-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities believe Hicks was abducted by 33-year-old Bruce Lynch, of Bumpass, who is described as a 5-foot-10, 190-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Lynch is armed with a 9MM and had recent suicidal ideations. They are possibly traveling in a 2003 Toyota Matrix, similar to the one pictured below, with the VA tag VEM-9071.

Federal investigators said the rear passenger door handle is missing on the car and it could have other Virginia tags, including UXW-3614, and/or a yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” tag 2499UT.

If you see Hicks or Lynch, the Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact 911 so law enforcement can immediately respond.

