LINCOLN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Lincoln Police Department and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help in locating a man wanted on several sex crime charges involving a minor.

Sean Douglas Lawson, 28, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, three counts of distribution of harmful material to a minor and possession of child pornography. The crimes are believed to have taken place between October and November 2021.

Lawson is described as being 5-foot-4 and weighing 210 pounds.

If you have any information on Lawson’s whereabouts, contact LPD at 256-761-1556 or Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867.