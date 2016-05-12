Autism learning center 5 years later

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there are 1 in 68 children identified with Autism Spectrum disorder.

When News Three visited the Autism Learning Center in Columbus about five years ago, that number was 1 in 125. Nicole Hilmes started the Center in 2010. They had about 10 to 15 children enrolled. Today that number has jumped to 70. They’ve had to move into a larger place. There are other positive changes as well. Many insurance companies are now covering ABA or Applied Behavior Analysis. ABA is considered critical to a child’s interaction with his teachers, parents and his peers.

“It is a wonderful way to teach them the social skills that they need and it’s a great way to help them learn new skills and also work through any problem behaviors they have,” said Abby Spinello, a Board certified Behavior Analyst at the Autism Learning Center.

The center has expanded from 3,700 square feet to more than 10,000 square feet.

For those enrolled in the Department of Defense Health Care System called Tri Care, there’s no cap now for services.

“There was a 36 thousand dollar a year cap, and a lot of the kids need more extensive services, especially at younger ages and more severe behavior and those caps were taken so they’re actually looking more at what the child needs,” said founder Nicole Hilmes.