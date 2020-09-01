Autopsy report for Sgt. Elder Fernandes released

FILE – In this file photo provided by the U.S. Army is Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Police say a body found near Fort Hood, Texas, is likely that of Fernandes. Temple police said late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, that identification found with the body indicates the man may be Fernandes. Fernandes is the third soldier from Fort Hood to go missing in the past year. (U.S. Army via AP, File)

The autopsy report on Sgt. Elder Fernandes is out. A medical examiner from Dallas County says the 23-year-old died from hanging himself.

Fernandes disappeared on August 17th and his body was found just over a week later after a massive search by family, friends, and fellow soldiers.

In a statement, Temple Police say they someone called around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 25th, saying they saw a body along the railroad tracks west of South 4th street.

Fort Hood is confirming that Sgt. Elder Fernandes initiated an abusive sexual contact report before he disappeared.

Lieutenant Colonel Chris Brautigam says the unit sexual assault response coordinator had been working closely with Sgt. Fernandes to ensure he was aware of all his reporting, care, and victim advocacy options.

LTC Brautigam says Sgt. Fernandes was deployed to a different unit within the brigade to ensure he received the proper care and ensure there were no opportunities for reprisals.

Born in the Republic of Cape Verde, he joined the Army in 2016 and became a nuclear specialist.