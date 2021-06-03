Average temperatures and just a few passing showers and storms

A weak surface front will slowly move across the area bringing more isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and into the weekend. Expect both temperatures to remain within the average and the frontal boundary to be the same.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday could be like Friday where we could see the development of afternoon isolated thunderstorms, and this will continue into Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday, we will have moisture coming from the gulf and thus driving the potential for some afternoon scattered thunderstorms into the area.

Wednesday and Thursday will not have as much potential, compared to Monday and Tuesday, but we still have the chance for a stray shower or two in the afternoon.