Avoiding a parking nightmare at Fountain City Classic

COLUMBUS, GA- The Fountain City Classic is one of the biggest football games in Columbus. With the big game comes parking troubles.

Major Wanna Baker-Wright with the Columbus Police Department tells News 3 they expect more than thirty thousand people to attend the game and tailgate this weekend.

“We expect it to be heavy traffic we have about fifteen hundred parking spaces at the Civic Center, where we will be parking cars,” said Major Wanna Baker-Wright.

Major Wright says there will be shuttles to help transport folks who are parking off site.

“The shuttle will start at 11:00 and end at 6:00,” said Baker-Wright.

William Tigner is from Greenville Georgia, he’s been attending the Fountain City Classic for 5 years.

“This is a family thing and I had family that graduated from Fort Valley and Albany State so we come to celebrate and to enjoy that,” said Tigner

If you’re thinking about parking illegally you may want to think twice, officers will be out in force.

“The off duty units will be riding around in the area to enforce traffic,” Baker-Wright said.

Major Wright says for the most part parking will be only $5.

No outside food or drinks will be allowed inside the stadium.