Avoiding holiday weight gain

COLUMBUS, Ga. – During the holidays most people gain at least 1.5 pounds during the holidays and to put that into perspective that’s like six sticks of butter.

During the holidays we often have more free time on our hands. Sometimes that leads to eating more. Instead of eating out as much, local chef Lori Cooper suggests baking or grilling your meats instead of frying them. And instead of using table salt, Cooper says to use Celtic Sea salt to save calories.

“Obviously it’s a lot of good sweets and treats here in the south. If you can cut your carbs in half and cut your sugars that’s a big help. Like I’m making a bread pudding right now and it doesn’t matter if you have some bread pudding just don’t go for the huge piece and portion control is the best thing that you can do,” says Cooper.

Infused detox waters are also a good substitute for drinking juices. While preparing foods in the kitchen try not to snack, but simply wait until the meal is prepared.

One of the best ways to control your diet is to have planned balanced meals through out the week.