Avoiding post Harvey scams

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Better Business Bureau wants to get the word out, scammers are out there claiming to take donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

“Donor scams, you know we want people to be aware of how they are donating. We are advising people to help as much as the can with the relief efforts, but we just want them to be cautious of how they are helping, who they are donating to.”,says Tabitha Ingrahm Regional Director BBB

Ingraham says you want to be aware of folks who you normally don’t donate to, and be aware of where the funds are actually going.

“People coming in, contractors that aren’t from the area coming in to make a quick buck on people who have already lost so much and maybe they don’t finish the work. They come in take the money and leave.”, says Ingrahm

Brad Williams is apart of the student ministry at St.Luke United Methodist Church, he tells it’s sad knowing people are out there taking advantage of innocent givers.

“It’s ashame to try and take advantage of people’s misfortune, but one of the things I love that St. Luke is doing is providing not only an opportunity for people to give money, to donate, but to also be hands and see the actual supplies to touch the cloths.”, says Willams

Willams encourages others to give to those that are trustworthy.

“It’s our duty as Christians to look after those in need and I think it’s our duty as Americans to help out when people fall down. That’s the beauty of this country and the beauty of the spirit of this country.”, says Willams

Here are a few trustworthy organizations you can donate to: