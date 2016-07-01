Avoiding West Nile Virus

(KIMT) – It’s the time of year when people are spending a lot of time outdoors, including this weekend for fourth of July festivities. But people are not the only ones that’ll be outside, mosquitoes are out there too.

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the Zika virus isn’t much a threat in the state but Iowans should protect themselves from the West Nile virus. It’s carried by mosquitoes and causes light fever and flu-like symptoms.

Cerro Gordo County Public Health Environmental Health Specialist Sophia Walsh said the West Nile virus is seen each year in our area. “In the recent past, most years, we have seen cases of West Nile, between 5 and 40 people a year.”

Walsh said bug spray and wearing long sleeve shirts and pants will help protect from bites.