Babe Ruth’s bat to be auctioned Saturday

Laguna Niguel, CA. (CBS) – The much-anticipated auction of Babe Ruth’s 500th Career Home Run bat is finally here, and there are plenty of other big-ticket items up for bid in SCP Auctions’ 2019 Fall Premier, which opened earlier today at www.SCPauctions.com. The Southern California auctioneer closes its final sale of 2019 on Saturday, December 14

The Great Bambino became the first player to reach the 500-homer plateau on August 11, 1929, establishing the career benchmark by which all great power hitters in baseball history are measured to this day.

The bat he used at League Park in Cleveland to hit the historic blast was later gifted by Ruth in the mid-1940’s to his good friend and former mayor of Suffern, N.Y., Jim Rice.

The two golfed, bowled and dined together for many years. Ruth was a frequent visitor to the Rice household, endearing himself to Jim’s wife and children.

The bat has been quietly stored as a Rice family heirloom for 75 years over multiple generations.

Now, in the 90th anniversary of Babe’s milestone homer, this monumental discovery has been unveiled by SCP Auctions, capping off the company’s 40th anniversary in the hobby.

Recently authenticated by renowned bat expert John Taube of PSA/DNA who graded it a perfect GU 10 grade, Babe Ruth’s 500th Home Run bat is expected to bring upwards of $1 million and could surpass the record price for any bat (set by SCP Auctions in 2004 with the $1.265 million sale of Ruth’s 1923 Yankee Stadium Opening Day home run bat).