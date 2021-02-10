 

Baby delivered after pregnant woman shot to death in Scottsboro

by: News 19

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Scottsboro police are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide. They say a woman who was eight months pregnant was killed, but doctors managed to deliver the unborn child.

Police received a call around 6:15 Wednesday morning about a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway at Maple Street and North Houston Street. Officers arrived to find the two people inside the vehicle had suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were dead.

Emergency responders rushed the woman to Highlands Medical Center in an attempt to rescue the unborn child. The child was born, then rushed to Huntsville Hospital for further care.

Police identified the people involved as victim Amber Michelle Coffman, 35, and suspect Owen Deanglo Williamson, 33. Both are from Hollywood, AL.

Police say the preliminary investigation shows this is a murder-suicide and the motive is unknown at this time.

