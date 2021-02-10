 

Back by popular demand: Hi-C Orange returning to McDonald’s restaurants nationwide

News

by: Darcie Loreno,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — Fans of Hi-C Orange rejoice!

The popular drink, which rolled off national menus in 2017, is coming back.

According to a press release from McDonald’s, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will begin rolling out in select locations this month and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June.

Since it was taken off menus, fans even created a petition asking for its return.

McDonald’s created a website for fans to find out when their restaurants will offer the drink again.

“The loyal fandom of this deliciously fun and fruity beverage that teases your taste buds dates back to 1955, when it first debuted on McDonald’s menus,” the release states. “The non-carbonated Hi-C Orange Lavaburst drink returns to menus alongside the carbonated Fanta® Orange offering, making our legendary orange drink roster once again complete.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

59° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 59° 56°

Thursday

74° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 72% 74° 58°

Friday

61° / 49°
Showers
Showers 63% 61° 49°

Saturday

57° / 46°
Rain
Rain 63% 57° 46°

Sunday

53° / 44°
Showers
Showers 44% 53° 44°

Monday

58° / 43°
Showers
Showers 51% 58° 43°

Tuesday

49° / 34°
AM Showers
AM Showers 40% 49° 34°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
58°

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
57°

57°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
57°

58°

1 AM
Foggy
6%
58°

58°

2 AM
Foggy
7%
58°

58°

3 AM
Foggy
8%
58°

58°

4 AM
Foggy
14%
58°

59°

5 AM
Foggy
14%
59°

59°

6 AM
Foggy
22%
59°

59°

7 AM
Foggy
24%
59°

60°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
60°

61°

9 AM
Cloudy
24%
61°

63°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
63°

65°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
65°

68°

12 PM
Cloudy
23%
68°

69°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
69°

71°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
71°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
72°

72°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
72°

71°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
71°

69°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
69°

67°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
67°

66°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

64°

9 PM
Rain
70%
64°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories