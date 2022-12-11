COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There has been a lot of finger-pointing on the Republican side since Tuesday when Herschel Walker lost to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Gary Black was running against Walker for the Republican nomination. The Georgia Agriculture Commissioner was clear way back in April about what he thought would happen if the former Georgia football star was on the November ballot.

Listen.

Gary Black/Former U.S. Senate candidate:

“People are going to come to realize that he’s never going to be elected.”

Reporter: You don’t think he can beat Sen. Warnock?

Black: “The baggage is too heavy, Chuck.”

Reporter: What baggage?

Black: “We are talking about threats with shootouts with police. I got a record of public service. He’s got a record at the police station. Georgians are not going to decide for that for their United States senator.”

“… My issue is this. We either have those conversations before May 24th or Raphael Warnock will pour millions on top of this record and he will never be elected. Electability is a big part of the consideration coming up.”

Gary Black was not only right. He turned out to be a prophet.

Herschel Walker lost Tuesday night by 95,000 votes to Sen. Warnock. Walker was the only one of the nine Republicans on the statewide ballot who failed to win. And Warnock and his allies spent tens of millions of dollars, much of it aimed at Walker’s personal issues.

Republican Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan had been warning against this result for months.

“Just because someone has an R behind his name you don’t have to vote for them if they have not earned the right,” Duncan said. “We are supposed to work that out in the primary process, but, obviously, Herschel Walker was kind of the unicorn in this situation. Super-sized name ID. Donald Trump’s endorsement. Kind of state hero. Boom. He shot through the primary system and we ended up picking the wrong Republican to go run against Raphael Warnock.”

One political scientist — Scott Buchanan/Georgia College and State University, Chair, Department of Government and Sociology — was asked if he had ever seen a statewide candidate less prepared than Walker.

“I am drawing blanks, Chuck,” he said. “It’s been a long, long time. I am drawing blanks. Certainly, for governor or senator, I can’t think of anybody who was so woefully unprepared for the rigors of a campaign. No. I can’t think of anybody.”

But how did Republican Gov. Brian Kemp win so easily in the rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams?

“Stacey Abrams didn’t win because Brian Kemp is that good,” Duncan said. “Right, I mean? There’s nothing better on a campaign than getting to point back to four successful years, and some of the toughest years our state has ever seen. And all he had to do was walk in and give a 10-minute speech – every room he walked into for a solid year – and remind them how well he navigated us through Covid, how well he navigated us through civil unrest, and how well he navigated us through the economy. That’s pretty easy.”

Duncan is a former Minor League Baseball pitcher and he likes to look at the numbers. And he said when you look at Kemp’s win and Walker’s loss one number jumps off the page.

“The number I like to point to, Chuck, is everyone says Herschel lost by 2.8 points,” he said. “The real number was 10.37 points. Because that’s the difference between what Brian Kemp won by and what Herschel Walker lost by — 10.37-point spread. That is 100 percent speaks to candidate quality. There is no reason Raphael Warnock should have won the race.”

But Sen. Warnock did. And Buchanan says the Republicans know they left a winning hand on the table by going with the wrong candidate.

“Any time you get into a situation like that, the party has to have a reckoning with itself,” Buchanan said. “Who are we? How do we move forward? Dare I say it when we are not even out of ‘22 yet, we have got a presidential election coming up in 2024. And Republicans have got to figure this one out if they are going to be viable in that campaign or the down-ticket offices, as well.”