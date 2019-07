AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama church is helping students start the school year off right by offering free supplies.

If you need help getting your students ready for back-to-school; Restoration Church in Auburn is here to help.

The church is giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies to any child who needs one.

The backpack blessings start Sunday, July 28th at 10:00AM. The address is 950 Shelton Mill Road.

Children must be present to receive one.