Backpack found on NC pier with dead dog inside was weighed down with dumbbells, police in NC say

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WBTW) – Police in North Carolina say a backpack found on a pier with a dead dog inside was weighed down with dumbbells.

On Saturday, officers with the Sunset Beach Police Department responded to a call at a boat ramp “in which a subject who was magnet fishing on the fishing pier, pulled a backpack out of the waterway,” the department said in a Facebook post. “The backpack had been weighted down with dumbbells, and an emaciated black and brown female pit bull had been stuffed inside.”

Sunset Beach police also said the dog appeared to have been in the water “for no more than a day or two.”

Sunset Beach police said in a comment on their Facebook post “we gave the dog a proper burial on town property.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sunset Beach police at 910-579-2151 or by calling 911 and requesting to speak to an officer.

