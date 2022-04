BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Barbour County Schools has canceled classes for Tuesday, April 5. The decision was made due to the possibility of severe weather on the guidance of the EMA director.

Initially, the decision was made to dismiss classes at 1:00 p.m., but an update to the timeline for potential severe weather, with storms expected earlier in the day, led officials to cancel all classes for the entire day.

Officials apologized for any inconvenience this may cause.