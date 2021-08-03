Barbour County Sheriff’s Department to make changes due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases

CLAYTON Ala. (WRBL) – Clayton County Alabama is now averaging 12 new COVID-19 cases per day, an increase of 186%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Barbour County also has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 29.66% during that same span according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Until further notice, all non-emergency calls coming into the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office that require a report will be conducted over the phone by a deputy.

The Sheriff’s office will remain open, but a mask mandate is in effect in the building.