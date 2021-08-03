Barbour County Sheriff’s Department to make changes due to recent spike in COVID-19 cases

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLAYTON Ala. (WRBL) – Clayton County Alabama is now averaging 12 new COVID-19 cases per day, an increase of 186%, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Barbour County also has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 29.66% during that same span according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

Until further notice, all non-emergency calls coming into the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office that require a report will be conducted over the phone by a deputy.

The Sheriff’s office will remain open, but a mask mandate is in effect in the building.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories