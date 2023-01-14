SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident began Friday at 6:47 pm with a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose at a residence located in the 100 block of Lee Road 399 in Smiths Station.

Responding deputies contacted 29-year-old Michael Shane Bodine Green who stated he was fine and did not need assistance. We understand deputies learned of an arrest warrant charging Green with a Murder Attempt that was outstanding in Russell County, Alabama. In the initial release by LCSO, investigators reported it was a murder warrant. We have now clarified it was a murder attempt warrant. As deputies tried to place Green in custody Sheriff Jones says he resisted.

“Deputies employed a taser which was not effective but eventually were able to secure Green and began transport to the Lee County Detention Center,” said Sheriff Jones.

While en route, the deputy transporting Green became disoriented and suffered difficulty breathing. The deputy stopped near the intersection of US Hwy 280 and Lee Road 183 in the Salem community and notified the Sheriff’s communication center that he was in distress. Sheriff, Opelika police, Opelika Fire Rescue, ETS, and ALEA trooper units responded to his location and found the deputy weak and barely responsive.

“Assisting deputies immediately applied Narcan and the deputy was transported to East Alabama Health ER. The deputy was stabilized and is expected to fully recover. He was released Friday night and went home,” said Jones.

Investigators are determining exactly what substance caused the deputy to go into medical distress. They have not been able to confirm if it was Fentanyl or not.

Green was also transported to the ER for treatment and was transported to Russell County on release. His booking information indicates he was booked in early Saturday morning on a Grand Jury Indictment for Attempted Murder according to Russell County Detention staff.