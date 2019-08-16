Barnes & Noble will feature an art show with all local artists

Barnes and Noble on Whitlessey Boulevard is teaming up with local art group, Columbus Collective, to tell stories through artwork.

Trey Walker is the founder of Columbus Collective. He says he started the organization so local artists would have a platform to showcase their work.

A representative with Barnes and Noble says they contacted Columbus Collective because they not only look for ways to tell stories with books, but through art as well.

“Storytellers” art show features several art pieces on display in the store now through this weekend. The artists are Shaheed Muhammad, Chris Smith, Kiara Penn, Adam Sain, Gina Tew, Sue Walters, Trey Walker, Jose Rosario and Matt McGuire.

If you would like to meet the artists there’s a “Q and A” August 16th from 7p.m.-9p.m. The artists will also be available during 3p.m.-6 p.m. on August 17th for the open gallery.