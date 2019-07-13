Barry makes landfall in Louisiana; a few tropical rain bands for us

A few showers and storms associated with Tropical Storm Barry’s rain bands are moving through portions of the valley this afternoon and evening.

Barry made landfall late this morning near Intercoastal City, Louisiana as a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph. Since then Barry has been downgraded back to a Tropical Storm and will continue to weaken as it moves inland; however, the threats from Barry are far from over. A significant flooding event is unfolding across parts of Louisiana and will likely continue to move inland with the track of Barry.

For us, we will have just a couple of the tropical rain bands with some heavy downpours and brief gusty winds. By Tuesday, we transition back more to a summer time pattern with showers and storms driving by daytime heating.

Temperatures will start to climb back into the mid 90s for most of the region.