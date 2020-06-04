Bars and nightclubs added to the list of businesses reopening in Georgia

Bars and nightclubs can now reopen following Governor Kemp’s guidelines put in place for phase 2 of reopening Georgia.

The measure will allow nightclubs and bars to operate at 35 percent of total capacity. Hideaway Lounge in Columbus pushed a majority of their tables and chairs to the corner of their bar to limit seating.

They also have barstools spaced six feet apart. Zach Logan with Hideaway says they reopened yesterday and were welcomed back by a decent-sized crowd. He says they plan to ensure a fun but safe environment for customers and employees.

“Our dancefloor is still open. The bar is still open. We’re keeping it safe with the social distancing. Weekends we’re still keeping the 30% occupancy with a security indoor guy. We’re keeping it safe, sanitizing before and after everybody leaves. Hand sanitizer on the bars for our guest and keeping it safe and sanitized all the way around,” Logan said.

Logan says employees are required to wear masks and gloves throughout their shift.