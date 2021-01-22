 

Baseball legend and Atlanta resident Hank Aaron dies at age 86

Baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron speaks at a reception in his honor, Friday, Feb. 7, 2014, in Washington. Aaron is turning 80 and is being celebrated with a series of events in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hank Aaron has died, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Born in Mobile, Ala., Aaron rose from poverty to one of the greatest baseball players to ever play the game. 

Much of his career was with the Atlanta Braves, including when he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record with his 715th career homer. He did it in April 1974 in Fulton County Stadium. 

Aaron was 86. 

After his baseball career, he became a successful Atlanta businessman. He owned automobile dealerships and other businesses. He owned the Krispy Kreme donut shop in Columbus. 

WRBL News 3 will have more on this throughout the day. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

