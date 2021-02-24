Bats, birds among wildlife pummeled during Southern freeze

Diana Foss, Texas Parks and Wildlife Urban Wildlife Biologist attempts to find any surviving Mexican Free-tailed bats in a pile of dead bats at Waugh Drive in Buffalo Bayou Park, where it was impacted by the winter storm Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Houston. Foss, said that the winter bat colony is about 100,000. She said they were able to find about 20 bats that have fallen from the bridge that were still alive and they are attempting to save. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

DALLAS, Texas (AP) — Birds, bats and other wildlife appear to have taken a beating during the winter storm and deep freeze in the southern U.S. Scientists say it might take weeks or months to determine the extent of the harm.

But dead robins and other songbirds are being found on yards and sidewalks. And rehabilitation specialists are nursing starving bats found on snow-covered grounds.

Experts say migratory birds in the region don’t fatten up for winter because the South usually has mild weather and plentiful food.

Naturalists also worry about habitat for monarch butterflies and other vulnerable species. Officials say there may be fish kills in some waters.