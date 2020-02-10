Bats in the building: Columbus Government Center workers say they feel unsafe

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Bats are inside the Government Center and they are causing a panic. Workers inside the building have been worried about their safety for more than a week after noticing bats flying throughout the tower.

On the west-wing of the building, on the second floor, there were at least three reports of multiple bats flying last week. Since then, two bats have been found dead in the building.

“I was in my office and I heard a bunch of screaming, and she came running in my office and closed the door really quick and said there was a bat that flew into the wall,” said Rhonda Dial the Director of Victim services for state court.

News 3 took a camera inside the building to have a closer look and some of the workers say they are scared after seeing co-workers fight off one of the bats.

“I was creeped out, I was really creeped out and concerned that why all of a sudden they are just now coming out,” said Dial.

Following the reports of flying bats, Director of Public Works Patricia Bigeler, immediately made a phone call to South Eastern Wild Life, a pest control service to get the pesty problem resolved.

“We called them in right away, they investigated the perimeter of the building, and found the bats. They then sealed off the building with a mesh that allows the bats to go out but they can’t come back in,” said Bigeler.

Bigeler said this has been a reoccurring problem, and that they plan to put South Eastern Wild Life on contract to keep a close eye on the building.

No more reports of bats in the building have come out since Friday.