Baylor: Student does not have coronavirus

Baylor University announced Monday morning that test results have come back negative for a student suspected of carrying the coronavirus.

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District confirmed to FOX44 that the student does not have the virus that has killed more than 60 people in China and infected thousands.

Samples sent to the CDC in Atlanta for testing were returned with negative results Monday morning.

In a press release from Baylor University, Sharon W. Stern, M.D., medical director for Baylor University Health Services was quoted as saying, “This is very good news, and we are deeply grateful to our local and University health care providers and officials and the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District for their approach to this case, their proactive guidance and expertise and the compassionate care extended to our student while we awaited the CDC results.”

On Sunday, FOX44 learned that another student at Texas A&M also believed to have the coronavirus tested negative.